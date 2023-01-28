NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Trimmed by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in NIKE by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 144,884 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,537,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 45,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE remained flat at $127.53 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,730,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $149.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

