NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,884 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 45,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 213.1% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $127.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $197.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $149.68.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

