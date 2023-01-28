Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $50.06 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,706 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $50,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in Amgen by 19.8% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,471 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $253.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.02.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.