Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,640 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $43,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,676,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,343. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $90.49. The company has a market capitalization of $239.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.45.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

