Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,637 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.8% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $92,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.23.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.65. 54,214,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,183,388. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $507.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.