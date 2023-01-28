Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,008 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 352,937 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 16,008 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $39,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.4 %

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.46.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,581,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,560,400. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.82 and its 200-day moving average is $126.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $192.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.