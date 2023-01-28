NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

NiSource has a payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

Shares of NI stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. NiSource has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NiSource by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NiSource by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,728,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,552,000 after purchasing an additional 368,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,006,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,617,000 after purchasing an additional 93,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NiSource by 29.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 447,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

