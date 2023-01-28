Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 476.9% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Noble Roman’s Stock Down 12.8 %

Shares of NROM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,585. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. The company has a market cap of $7.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.83. Noble Roman’s has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman’s, Inc engages in the sale and service of franchises and licenses for non-traditional foodservice operations. It also operates stand-alone restaurants under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

