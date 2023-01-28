Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Northland Power Trading Down 1.2 %

NPIFF stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26. Northland Power has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NPIFF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

