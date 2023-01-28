Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93, RTT News reports. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman updated its FY 2023 guidance to $21.85-$22.45 EPS.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $437.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $364.62 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $513.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.70.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 739,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,742 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 93,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 63,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.33.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

