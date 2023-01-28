Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 920.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Novozymes A/S Stock Down 0.4 %

NVZMY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 21,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,310. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $80.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $591.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a 370.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays downgraded Novozymes A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.67.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

