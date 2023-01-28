Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 7,000 ($86.67) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.52) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($69.95) to GBX 6,000 ($74.29) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($68.09) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ashtead Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,395.83 ($66.80).

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 5,364 ($66.41) on Friday. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,269 ($40.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,556 ($68.79). The company has a market capitalization of £23.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,957.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,957.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,573.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

