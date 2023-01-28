NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. NuStar Energy has a payout ratio of 131.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 153.8%.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:NS opened at $16.92 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 121.01%. The firm had revenue of $413.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.11 million. Analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the first quarter valued at $235,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NS. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.