Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Stock Performance
NIQ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,215. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $15.70.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
