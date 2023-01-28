Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIM. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 34.1% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 707,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 179,779 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 70,387 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the third quarter worth $493,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the first quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the second quarter worth $372,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Performance
NIM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. 33,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM)
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.