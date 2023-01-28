Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIM. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 34.1% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 707,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 179,779 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 70,387 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the third quarter worth $493,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the first quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the second quarter worth $372,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NIM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. 33,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.