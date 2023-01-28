Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 560.4% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $16.42. 122,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,118. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $22.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBB. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 86,260 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 80,548 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 111,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 71,961 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,607 shares during the period.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

