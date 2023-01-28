Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 560.4% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $16.42. 122,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,118. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $22.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
