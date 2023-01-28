NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Trimmed by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank grew its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.23.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.8 %

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $203.65 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.61 and a 200-day moving average of $154.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $507.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

