NXM Price Tops $49.81 on Top Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. NXM has a total market cap of $328.45 million and approximately $83,153.62 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for $49.81 or 0.00216811 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00011018 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00050344 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030177 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000205 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00018058 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002840 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,972.36 or 0.99995000 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation.

