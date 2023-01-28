Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.63

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.63 and traded as high as $34.23. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 15,662 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Ocwen Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11. The company has a market cap of $257.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial ( NYSE:OCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.62). Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $249.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 191.9% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 104,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 68,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 24.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 57,211 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 1,010.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 44,869 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

