Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.63

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.63 and traded as high as $34.23. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 15,662 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
Ocwen Financial Trading Up 2.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11. The company has a market cap of $257.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 191.9% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 104,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 68,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 24.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 57,211 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 1,010.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 44,869 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.
Ocwen Financial Company Profile
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.
