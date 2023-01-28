OKB Hits 24-Hour Volume of $33.63 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. OKB has a total market cap of $9.56 billion and $33.63 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OKB token can currently be bought for approximately $38.76 or 0.00168502 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00395341 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,388.05 or 0.27750046 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00588445 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply to 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

