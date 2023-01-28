OKB (OKB) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.64 Billion

OKB (OKB) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, OKB has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $9.64 billion and approximately $29.00 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can now be bought for about $39.08 or 0.00169001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 104.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00403928 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,539.23 or 0.28352754 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00585982 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply to 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

