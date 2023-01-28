Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on February 15th

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd.

Omega Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. Omega Healthcare Investors has a payout ratio of 186.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.2%.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 264.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.