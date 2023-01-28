OmniaVerse Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $391,629.14 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 135.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00398204 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,425.79 or 0.27950963 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.75 or 0.00590487 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

