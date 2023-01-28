OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMVKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($57.61) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($65.22) to €58.00 ($63.04) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS OMVKY traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $49.52. 1,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.81. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV AG engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil & gas, and the provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.