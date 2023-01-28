OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of OncoCyte to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $2.10 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,589,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. 412,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,060. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.64.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 787.97% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

