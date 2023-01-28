Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Up 57.5% in January

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the December 31st total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 110,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,718. The company has a market capitalization of $111.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.28.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

