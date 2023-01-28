Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Lowered to C$75.00 at CIBC

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ONEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Onex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$103.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Onex Price Performance

Shares of TSE ONEX opened at C$69.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 316.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.85. Onex has a twelve month low of C$61.33 and a twelve month high of C$93.58.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

