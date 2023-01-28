Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Stock Price Up 20%

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Online Vacation Center Trading Up 20.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

About Online Vacation Center

(Get Rating)

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Online Vacation Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Online Vacation Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.