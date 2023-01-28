Ontology Achieves Market Cap of $188.32 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $188.32 million and $13.62 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,584.28 or 0.06896098 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00089857 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00029309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00057894 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00025595 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

