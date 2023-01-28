Ontology Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Ontology has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $186.53 million and approximately $11.37 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,569.93 or 0.06828674 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00089469 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00028699 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00057076 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00026029 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.