Optimism 24 Hour Volume Tops $257.16 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Optimism has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Optimism has a market cap of $465.32 million and $257.16 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can now be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00009414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002859 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00399612 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,453.55 or 0.28049851 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.00587289 BTC.
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
