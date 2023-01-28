Optimism Price Tops $2.17 on Major Exchanges (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Optimism token can now be bought for $2.17 or 0.00009429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a market capitalization of $466.70 million and approximately $217.10 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002862 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00398790 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,449.54 or 0.27987864 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00586615 BTC.
About Optimism
Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.
