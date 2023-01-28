Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.79

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.79 and traded as low as $1.92. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 2,200,232 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORMP. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.10.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 550.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Rabinowitz sold 13,325 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $167,228.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,094.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,366 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 271,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

