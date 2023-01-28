Orbler (ORBR) Trading Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Orbler has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Orbler has a market cap of $1.19 billion and $1.62 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.86 or 0.00025485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

