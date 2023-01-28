Orchid Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.93 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $59.93 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0868 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00049848 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030161 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000202 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00018066 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00215414 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002838 BTC.

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08880545 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $3,350,967.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

