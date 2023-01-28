Orchid (OXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $71.48 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $71.48 million and $15.75 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00049314 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018166 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004245 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00215087 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08880545 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $3,350,967.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

