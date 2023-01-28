Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Organization of Football Prognostics in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company.
Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GOFPY opened at C$7.49 on Wednesday. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 1 year low of C$5.36 and a 1 year high of C$8.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.95.
About Organization of Football Prognostics
Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organization of Football Prognostics (GOFPY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.