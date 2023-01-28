Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Organization of Football Prognostics in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GOFPY opened at C$7.49 on Wednesday. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 1 year low of C$5.36 and a 1 year high of C$8.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.95.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

