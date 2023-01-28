Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

ONVO stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.01. Organovo has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Organovo Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Organovo stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONVO Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Organovo as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

