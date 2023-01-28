Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Stock Performance
ONVO stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.01. Organovo has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.
Organovo Company Profile
Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
