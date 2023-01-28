Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.91

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $3.70. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 233,166 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.20.

Overseas Shipholding Group ( NYSE:OSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.06 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.75%.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Overseas Shipholding Group

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $14,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,218,710 shares in the company, valued at $32,085,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $14,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,218,710 shares in the company, valued at $32,085,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Silcock sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,366.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,406,022 shares of company stock worth $15,483,662 over the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag trade. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

See Also

