Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 1,533.3% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on OXBR shares. TheStreet cut Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $7.03.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.70) million for the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

