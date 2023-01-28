Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.
Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
OXLCO stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $25.00.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLCO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.