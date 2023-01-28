Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $31.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $40.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,629,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,218 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,453,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,005,000 after buying an additional 394,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after buying an additional 366,905 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,171,000 after buying an additional 226,228 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 299,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 209,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

