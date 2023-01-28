Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,629,291.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,453,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,005,000 after purchasing an additional 394,072 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 942.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

