Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PKG opened at $138.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,009,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,645,000 after buying an additional 153,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,144,000 after buying an additional 23,786 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 665,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,913,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

