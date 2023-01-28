Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share.
Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of PKG stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,944. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.35. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.
Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 150,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
Packaging Co. of America Company Profile
Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
See Also
