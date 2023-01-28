Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PKG stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,944. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.35. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 150,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

