Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM) Short Interest Up 600.0% in January

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Parabellum Acquisition Price Performance

PRBM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. 1,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,838. Parabellum Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

Get Parabellum Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parabellum Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,849,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parabellum Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Parabellum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Parabellum Acquisition by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,057,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Parabellum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About Parabellum Acquisition

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parabellum Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parabellum Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.