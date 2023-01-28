Paragon Banking Group’s (PAG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 660 ($8.17) target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 500 ($6.19) to GBX 575 ($7.12) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
Paragon Banking Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of LON:PAG opened at GBX 591 ($7.32) on Friday. Paragon Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 364.60 ($4.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 600.80 ($7.44). The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 469.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 537.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 500.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57.
In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 3,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 556 ($6.88) per share, with a total value of £18,548.16 ($22,964.17). Also, insider Hugo Tudor sold 7,000 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.27), for a total transaction of £41,090 ($50,872.85).
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.
