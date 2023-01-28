Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Down 14.7% in January

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,878,100 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 3,373,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,918.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PKIUF shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Parkland from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Parkland Stock Performance

PKIUF stock remained flat at $23.74 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92. Parkland has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $31.37.

About Parkland

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

