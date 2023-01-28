Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $997,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 5.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 76,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Aflac by 100.7% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 26,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Insider Activity at Aflac

Aflac Price Performance

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $72.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.42.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

