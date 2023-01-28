Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

JEF stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

